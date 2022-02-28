Brooks & Dunn Announce North American ‘Reboot’ Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are returning to the road in North America this spring for a tour in support of their latest studio album Reboot.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is slated to get underway on May 5th at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana and wrap on June 25th at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit as part of the WYCD Hoedown.

In all, the tour includes 19 announced dates, some in markets where Brooks & Dunn have not performed in more than two decades.

The tour will also feature a number of opening acts, including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, and Jon Pardi, among others.

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”