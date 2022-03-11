Nat King Cole’s Family Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group

(CelebrityAccess) — Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group has sealed a deal with the family of legendary recording artist Nat King Cole to preserve, manage, and exploit the late music icon’s assets.

The deal encompasses a broad range of rights, including his recorded music, publishing, television shows, and name and likeness.

A noted singer and jazz pianist, Cole recorded more than 150 charting hits, including “The Very Thought of You,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “Unforgettable,” “Nature Boy,” “Stardust,” “When I Fall In Love,” “Mona Lisa,” “L-O-V-E,” and the holiday staple, “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”

“We’re delighted to entrust our father’s legacy to Irving Azoff and the team at Iconic. Through the years, it’s been amazing to see how dad’s music continues to inspire and bring people together, and with Iconic at the helm, we know his musical legacy will endure and continue to grow,” said Timolin and Casey Cole in a joint statement.

“We are thrilled that Nat King Cole’s family is trusting us with his musical legacy. He was a groundbreaking artist that influenced generations of artists that followed him. One of our true greats – his voice is instantly recognizable and an enduring piece of the fabric of our lives,” said Irving Azoff, Chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.