The Rolling Stones Announce 60th Anniversary UK and European Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones return to Europe this summer playing 14 shows in ten countries, including their first concert in Liverpool, England in more than 50 years. The tour titled, “Sixty” is in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.

The tour kicks off in Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 1 and as of today, will end at Stockholm’s Friends Arena on July 31. June 9 will see the Stones at Anfield, home to the Liverpool soccer club and the first performance for the band in Liverpool in over 50 years. The only two non-stadium shows are June 25 and July 3 at BST Hyde Park for the British Summer Time Festival. The legendary rock band last toured in the UK in 2018 during their “No Filter” tour.

Social media has been abuzz this past week as the band has been teasing fans and hinting that something big is coming. “Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” said Keith Richards on social media. “I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

The band will be joined by drummer Steve Jordan at all shows, following the death of Charlie Watts. Watts died at the age of 80 last August and his bandmates have reflected on the huge loss numerous times within the media. The band’s first show of the 2021 tour was dedicated to Watts.

Enter your details by midnight UK time tonight to receive a presale code: https://t.co/FDp4Ltqlnr

If you are already signed up to the Stones mailing list you will automatically be sent a code. pic.twitter.com/1BzcmGQq0K — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 14, 2022

Tickets for the “Sixty” tour dates go on sale Friday, March 18 via ticketmaster.co.uk. The full itinerary to date is listed below.

JUNE

WEDNESDAY 1 – MADRID, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, SPAIN

SUNDAY 5 – MUNICH, Olympic Stadium, GERMANY

THURSDAY 9 – LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium, UK

MONDAY 13 – AMSTERDAM, Johan Cruijff Arena, NETHERLANDS

FRIDAY 17 – BERN, Wankdorf Stadium, SWITZERLAND

TUESDAY 21 – MILAN, San Siro Stadium, ITALY

SATURDAY 25 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

JULY

SUNDAY 3 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

MONDAY 11 – BRUSSELS, King Baudouin Stadium, BELGIUM

FRIDAY 15 – VIENNA, Ernst Happel Stadium, AUSTRIA

TUESDAY 19 – LYON, Groupama Stadium, FRANCE

SATURDAY 23 – PARIS, Hippodrome Paris, FRANCE

WEDNESDAY 27 – GELSENKIRCHEN, Veltins Arena, GERMANY

SUNDAY 31 – STOCKHOLM, Friends Arena, SWEDEN