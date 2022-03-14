2022 BAFTA Award and 2022 Critic’s Choice Award Winners – See the Complete Lists

LONDON/LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The UK’s version of The Oscars took place Sunday night (March 13) at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Rebel Wilson hosted the show, the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, supplied jokes and gags poking fun of herself and the nominees. At one point during the broadcast, she gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the middle finger.
The British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards is an independent arts charity that comprises thousands of industry insiders, much like the American motion picture academy. The BAFTA’s are considered a preview of what the Oscar’s outcome(s) could look like in two weeks (March 27). Oscar voting begins March 17, just four days after the BAFTA’s, which most deem could be extremely influential.
The 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards also took place Sunday night (March 13) at Los Angeles’ Century Plaza Hotel, which could explain why a lot of BAFTA winners were not in London to accept their awards. Will Smith was in LA to accept the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for King Richard, his second for that role. Power of the Dog took home Best Picture in both LA and London. The full list of nominees and winners is listed below.
**2022 BAFTA Film Award Winners:
Best Film
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Dune”
“Licorice Pizza”
WINNER: “The Power of the Dog”
Outstanding British Film
“After Love”
“Ali & Ava”
WINNER: “Belfast”
“Boiling Point”
“Cyrano”
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”
“House of Gucci”
“Last Night in Soho”
“No Time to Die”
“Passing”
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)
“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli] WINNER: “The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]
“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)
“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)
Film Not in the English Language
WINNER: “Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto
“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli
“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm
Documentary
“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan
“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor
“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk
WINNER: “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel
Animated Film
WINNER: “Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer
“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström
“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren
“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Director
“After Love” – Aleem Khan
“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
“Happening” – Audrey Diwan
“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson
WINNER: “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion
“Titane” – Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin
“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh
“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay
“King Richard” – Zach Baylin
WINNER: “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: “CODA” – Siân Heder
“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
“Dune” – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve
“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal
“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”
Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”
Emilia Jones – “CODA”
Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”
WINNER: Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”
Tessa Thompson – “Passing”
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”
Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”
Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”
Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”
WINNER: Will Smith – “King Richard”
Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”
Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”
WINNER: Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”
Ann Dowd – “Mass”
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
Ruth Negga – “Passing”
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – “West Side Story”
Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”
WINNER: Troy Kotsur – “CODA”
Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”
Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”
Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”
Original Score
“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton
“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell
WINNER: “Dune” – Hans Zimmer
“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat
“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood
Casting
“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod
“Dune” – Francine Maisler
“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
WINNER: “West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
WINNER: “Dune” – Greig Fraser
“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen
“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren
“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner
“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
“Dune” – Joe Walker
“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen
WINNER: “No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
WINNER: “Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
WINNER: “Cruella” – Jenny Beavan
“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini
“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero
“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira
Makeup & Hair
“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat
WINNER: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
WINNER: “Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
WINNER: “Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim
“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British Short Animation
“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
WINNER: “Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera
“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
WINNER: “The Black Cop”
“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
“The Palace” – Jo Prichard
“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea
“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
WINNER: Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
**2022 Critics Choice Award Winers:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
WINNER: The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage, Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
WINNER: Jude Hill, Belfast
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones, CODA
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney, King Richard
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Acting Ensemble
WINNER: Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder, CODA
Tony Kushner, West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune
Best Cinematography
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser, Dune
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
WINNER: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast
Best Production Design
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story
WINNER: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn, West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast
Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker, Dune
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune
Janty Yates, House of Gucci
Best Hair and Makeup
Cruella
Dune
WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Comedy
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
WINNER: Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
WINNER: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
A Hero
WINNER: Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Best Song
“Be Alive,” King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
“Guns Go Bang,” The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up,” Don’t Look Up
WINNER: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die
Best Score
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood, Spencer
Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley
WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Evil
For All Mankind
The Good Fight
Pose
Squid Game
WINNER: Succession
This Is Us
Yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Brian Cox, Succession
WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Katja Herbers, Evil
WINNER: Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Andrea Martin, Evil
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Christine Lahti, Evil
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Insecure
Only Murders in the Building
The Other Two
Reservation Dogs
WINNER: Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Issa Rae, Insecure
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Ray Romano, Made for Love
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!
Molly Shannon, The Other Two
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series
Dopesick
Dr. Death
It’s a Sin
Maid
WINNER: Mare of Easttown
Midnight Mass
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Best Movie Made for Television
Come From Away
List of a Lifetime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
WINNER: Oslo
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Christian Slater, Dr. Death
Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco
Call My Agent!
Lupin
Money Heist
Narcos: Mexico
WINNER: Squid Game
Best Animated Series
Big Mouth
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
The Great North
Q-Force
WINNER: What If…?
Best Talk Show
The Amber Ruffin Show
Desus & Mero
The Kelly Clarkson Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Best Comedy Special
WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside
Good Timing With Jo Firestone
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only