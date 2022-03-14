2022 BAFTA Award and 2022 Critic’s Choice Award Winners – See the Complete Lists

LONDON/LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The UK’s version of The Oscars took place Sunday night (March 13) at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Rebel Wilson hosted the show, the first in-person event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, supplied jokes and gags poking fun of herself and the nominees. At one point during the broadcast, she gave Russian President Vladimir Putin the middle finger.

The British Academy of Film & Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards is an independent arts charity that comprises thousands of industry insiders, much like the American motion picture academy. The BAFTA’s are considered a preview of what the Oscar’s outcome(s) could look like in two weeks (March 27). Oscar voting begins March 17, just four days after the BAFTA’s, which most deem could be extremely influential.

The 2022 Critic’s Choice Awards also took place Sunday night (March 13) at Los Angeles’ Century Plaza Hotel, which could explain why a lot of BAFTA winners were not in London to accept their awards. Will Smith was in LA to accept the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for King Richard, his second for that role. Power of the Dog took home Best Picture in both LA and London. The full list of nominees and winners is listed below.

**2022 BAFTA Film Award Winners:

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

WINNER: “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding British Film

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

WINNER: “Belfast”

“Boiling Point”

“Cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“Passing”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli] WINNER: “The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) [also written by Boaz Yakin]

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: “Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Teruhisa Yamamoto

“The Hand of God” – Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli

“Parallel Mothers” – Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

“Petite Maman” – Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

“The Worst Person in the World” – Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm

Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau” – Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan

“Cow” – Andrea Arnold, Kat Mansoor

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“The Rescue” – Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P. J. Van Sandwijk

WINNER: “Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

Animated Film

WINNER: “Encanto” – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clarke Spencer

“Flee” – Jonas Poher Rasmussen. Monica Hellström

“Luca” – Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines” – Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Director

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

WINNER: “The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

“Titane” – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

WINNER: “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: “CODA” – Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” – Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

“Dune” – Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

WINNER: Joanna Scanlan – “After Love”

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

WINNER: Will Smith – “King Richard”

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

WINNER: Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

WINNER: Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Original Score

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

WINNER: “Dune” – Hans Zimmer

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

Casting

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod

“Dune” – Francine Maisler

“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

WINNER: “West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

WINNER: “Dune” – Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen

“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

“Belfast” – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen

WINNER: “No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

WINNER: “Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

WINNER: “Cruella” – Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

Makeup & Hair

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

WINNER: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

WINNER: “Dune” – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

“Last Night in Soho” – Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

“No Time to Die” – James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

“A Quiet Place Part II” – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

“West Side Story” – Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

WINNER: “Dune” – Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” – Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” – Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

“The Matrix Resurrections” – Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

“No Time to Die” – Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

“Affairs of the Art” – Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

WINNER: “Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – Jordi Morera

“Night of the Living Dread” – Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

WINNER: “The Black Cop”

“Femme” – Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

“The Palace” – Jo Prichard

“Stuffed” – Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-rea

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee” – Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

WINNER: Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

**2022 Critics Choice Award Winers:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

WINNER: Jude Hill, Belfast

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

WINNER: Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

WINNER: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

WINNER: Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella

Dune

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

WINNER: Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

WINNER: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero

WINNER: Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Guns Go Bang,” The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up,” Don’t Look Up

WINNER: “No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Best Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Evil

For All Mankind

The Good Fight

Pose

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

This Is Us

Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Mike Colter, Evil

Brian Cox, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Chiara Aurelia, Cruel Summer

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Katja Herbers, Evil

WINNER: Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Mandy Patinkin, The Good Fight

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin, Evil

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Christine Lahti, Evil

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Insecure

Only Murders in the Building

The Other Two

Reservation Dogs

WINNER: Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Issa Rae, Insecure

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Ray Romano, Made for Love

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kristin Chenoweth, Schmigadoon!

Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Josie Totah, Saved By the Bell

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series

Dopesick

Dr. Death

It’s a Sin

Maid

WINNER: Mare of Easttown

Midnight Mass

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Best Movie Made for Television

Come From Away

List of a Lifetime

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

WINNER: Oslo

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

William Jackson Harper, Love Life

Joshua Jackson, Dr. Death

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Zach Gilford, Midnight Mass

William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Christian Slater, Dr. Death

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Melissa McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Money Heist

Narcos: Mexico

WINNER: Squid Game

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

The Great North

Q-Force

WINNER: What If…?

Best Talk Show

The Amber Ruffin Show

Desus & Mero

The Kelly Clarkson Show

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Best Comedy Special

WINNER: Bo Burnham: Inside

Good Timing With Jo Firestone

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only