Janet Kirker Joins Synchtank As Senior Product Officer

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Asset and rights management and royalty accounting solutions company Synchtank announced the appointment of Janet Kirker as Chief Product Officer.

With more than two decades of relevant experience in creative and administrative systems roles, Kirker will oversee the development and completion of Synchtank’s product roadmap, reporting to Rory Bernard, Chief Executive Officer.

“Having worked with Janet as a customer we are delighted to have her join us as Chief Product Officer, bringing many years of experience in working with best-in-class enterprise systems. Her depth of knowledge will augment our teams as we manage a very busy product pipeline over the next couple of years,” Bernard said.

“This is such a pivotal time for the entertainment industry, particularly when it comes to managing IP. You must be smart and nimble, and Synchtank is both. I’m excited to help build upon the company’s reputation as the leading B2B SaaS solution for the music, media, and production entertainment sectors. I look forward to working with Rory, the leadership team, and Synchtank’s stellar customers to craft a strategic roadmap that will allow us to both broaden and focus our offering to achieve even greater success,” added Kirker.

Prior to joining Synchtank, Kirker served as Vice President, Rights and Royalties at Warner Music Group, where she developed strategy for rights management and licensing in global data operations. She also did a stint at EMI, where she developed an in-house platform for contracts, asset management, and copyright registration, and has also held positions at LegalZoom, The Cimarron Group, and The Walt Disney Company.

Kirker joins an executive team of Chief Executive Officer Rory Bernard, Chief Business Officer Chris Cass (ex-Gracenote/Nielsen), and President/Founder Joel Jordan, combining significant expertise across technology, rights, data, royalties, and product development.