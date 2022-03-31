Dougie B Arrested Outside New York Courthouse After Gunfire

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bronx-based drill rapper Dougie B was arrested on Thursday after gunfire erupted outside of the Bronx Supreme Court building.

According to the New York Daily News, Dougie B, whose real name is Arion Howard, was one of several people arrested in the area after shots were fired outside of the building shortly after 1 p.m.

The shooting occurred after an argument broke out among a group of men in a parking lot. One of the group of men began chasing another man, who pulled a gun and fired a shot, the Daily News reported.

Howard, and three other men were arrested in connection to the incident but at press time, it is not clear what charges, if any, they are facing.

Howard was in the area to attend a court hearing related to a previous drug charge.

Howard’s arrest comes just one day after he filmed a rap video with Cardi B.