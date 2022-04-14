Melique Jones Joins Lincoln Center As Chief People Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) announced the hire of Melique Jones as Chief People Officer.

In her new role at Lincoln Center, Jones will work to oversee human resource operations, as well as talent acquisition and development, fostering diversity and inclusion, and collaborating with LCPA’s leadership team and staff, shaping growth strategy and organizational design.

She begins her new gig at Lincoln Center officially on May 9th and she will report to Henry Timms, President and CEO of LCPA.

“This is an exciting time at Lincoln Center, and a wonderful moment for us to welcome Melique Jones to our leadership team. Change starts from within, and we must continue to foster and expand a sense of welcoming, community, and well-being inside our organization to extend that same feeling of joy and belonging to New Yorkers across the city,” said Henry Timms, President and CEO of LCPA. “Melique’s impressive expertise will assist in pushing the organization to the highest bar in leadership, talent development, and DEI strategy, so we can share best practices with our audiences, partners, and allies in change and thought leadership.”

“The opportunity to join Lincoln Center at a time of such great transformation is simply irresistible, particularly given my connection to New York City and love for the arts,” said Melique Jones, incoming Chief People Officer of LCPA. “I grew up in Harlem and attended school on the Upper West Side, just a short ride away, and am deeply committed to this community. In these times of great upheaval and reflection, the arts have never been more important to New York City’s cultural and economic revitalization. I am proud to join this team and thrilled by the possibilities of what we can achieve together.”

Before joining Lincoln Center, Jones most recently Melique Jones served as the Chief Talent Pipeline and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at the international law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Before joining Skadden, Jones worked for a decade in communications and media, primarily at Dow Jones & Company, including The Wall Street Journal.