Complete List of Performers and Presenters Announced for 2022 JUNO Awards Including bbno$, Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne, and More

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and the CBC announced today (April 27) the complete list of performers and presenters for the 2022 JUNO Awards. Simu Liu of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings fame will host this year’s show live from Budweiser Stage on Sunday, May 15 at 8 pm EST on CBC-TV, CBC Radio One, and CBC Music.

The JUNO broadcast will feature 11 performances under the stars from artists including rap sensation and five-time JUNO nominee bbno$, PowWowStep Guru – DJ Shub, Canadian hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, JUNO Master Class alumni Haviah Mighty, past JUNO nominee Lauren Spencer-Smith (who will also present), and first-time nominee Tesher.

The newly announced performances join an already introduced lineup of artists set to light up the night, including Arcade Fire, Arkells, Avril Lavigne, Charlotte Cardin, and Mustafa. As announced earlier this year, Deborah Cox will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. NBA Hall of Famer and music producer Chris Bosh will make his debut at the JUNO broadcast to induct Cox for her contributions to Canadian music. During her award presentation, Cox will perform a medley of her chart-topping hits to mark the milestone.

Newly announced presenters include some of Canada’s most notable personalities: actor and comedian Andrew Phung, nine-time JUNO Award winner Avril Lavigne, co-creator and star of CBC’s hit series, Sort Of, Bilal Baig, Minister of Canadian Heritage The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, JUNO Award winner and internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Donovan Woods, first-time JUNO Award nominee Faouzia, the first female leader of the Assembly of First Nations, National Chief RoseAnne Archibald; Quebec’s Roxane Bruneau, JUNO Award-winning and three-time JUNO nominated rapper and singer, TOBi, and TikTok star and indigenous activist Tia Wood.

This year’s JUNO Awards will also see a special appearance by treasured Canadian artist and hometown hero Shawn Mendes, who will receive the International Achievement Award.

New seats have been released. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.ca/junos.