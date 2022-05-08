Bob Dylan and Columbia Records Celebrate 60 Years With New “Subterranean Homesick Blues” Video

(CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of Bob Dylan’s 60th anniversary with Columbia Records, a new music video for his 1965 song “Subterranean Homesick Blues” has been released.

The video features a collage of different visuals delivered by an eclectic group of musicians, graphic designers, filmmakers, and contemporary artists, repeating the original video’s theme. The 1965 version shows Dylan quickly flipping over cue cards with the song’s lyrics.

In the celebration video, Bruce Springsteen contributed hand-written phrases on the cue cards like “Watch it!” and “Here they come!” (which aren’t lyrics of the song). Other contributors include Patti Smith, Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream), visual artist Michael Joo, and comedian Noel Fielding.

In addition to the video, there’s also an Augmented Reality (AR) filter that provides a point-of-view (POV) experience with Dylan’s iconic Ray-Bay sunglasses. The AR filter can be used on the Instagram and Snapchat platforms.

Originally on Dylan’s Bringing It All Back Home album, “Subterranean Homesick Blues” was the first Dylan single to crack the Top 40 chart.

In addition, the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, OK, is scheduled to open its doors on May 10th and house over 100,000 items owned and created by Dylan.