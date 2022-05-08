Actor Tony Dow of ‘Leave It to Beaver” Fame Announces His Cancer is Back

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Former child star and actor Tony Dow and his wife Lauren Shulkind released a joint statement on Friday (May 6) via his Facebook page that he’s been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. He did not specify what type of cancer he has.

Dow, who turned 77 just last month, is best known for playing Wally Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, which aired for six seasons from 1957 to 1963. He later reprised the role in the 1983 televised film Still the Beaver, and The New Leave It to Beaver between 1983 to 1989. He appeared in every single episode of the original series. Other acting credits include Lassie, The Love Boat, Never Too Young, and Suspense in 2016.

In addition, he revealed in the early 90s that he suffered from clinical depression and began a series of self-help videos sharing his battle. The last video he shared was 1998’s Beating the Blues.