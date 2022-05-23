Warner Music Takes A Stake In Polish Concert And Festival Promoter, BIG Idea

WARSAW (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Poland revealed that it has taken a stake in BIG Idea, one of Poland’s leading concert and festival promoters.

Under the terms of the deal, the two companies will collaborate on a variety of projects, including the launch of new festival brands and the expansion of the line-up of BIG Idea’s current portfolio of festivals and events, such as the Yass! Festival.

The two companies will also look to expand BIG Idea’s merch business and booking operations, and the incorporation of NFTs into Polish live events space.

Founded in 2012 by Polish music exec Sławek Ostruszka, BIG Idea played a key role in bringing American hip-hop to Polish audiences and fostering the growth of homegrown artists in the genre. BIG Idea staged the first trap music festival in Poland, bringing international performers such as City Morgue, Ferg, Fivio Foreign, Jack Harlow, Key Glock, SoFaygo and UnoTheActivist, as well as Warner Music Poland’s White Widow to the region.

“We’re always looking to do more for our artists and this deal will enable us to do just that. We’re going to collaborate with BIG Idea to pour rocket fuel on the success of individual artists and grow the wider local hip-hop scene. I’m looking forward to welcoming new artists to our local roster and helping them find a wider audience in Poland and internationally,” said Adrian Ciepichał, Managing Director of Warner Music Poland.

“This partnership will help accelerate the growth of BIG Idea and benefit the whole hip-hop community in Poland. Fans will be able to enjoy even bigger, better shows and more artists will get the opportunity to make a huge impact with fans. As live music emerges from the shadow of the pandemic, this feels like the right time to go for growth,” added Sławek Ostruszka, CEO and founder of BIG Idea.