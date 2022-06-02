Live Nation Expands Their Dedicated Latin Touring Team With Four New Hires

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the expansion of their Latin touring division with the hire of four new team members — Daryivett Romo, Katrina Rodriquez, Stephanie Rodriquez, and Nadia Hernandez.

Daryivett Romo joins Live Nation as Director of Latin Tour Marketing and is currently working on tours for Wisin y Yandel, Gloria Trevi and Los Angeles Azules, among others.

She joins Live Nation from CMN Events, where she spent almost a decade as Project Manager, overseeing routings, box office setups, media buying, travel logistics and day of show settlement for tours such as Juan Gabriel, Maluma, Alejandro Fernandez and Ricardo Arjona.

Her c.v. also includes stints at Viva Entertainment and Univision Radio Chicago, where she served in a variety of capacities.

Katrina Rodriguez joined Live Nation as the company’s as Manager of Latin Tour Marketing. She comes to Live Nation from Universal Music Group, where she developed marketing strategies with brands for artists on UMG’s Latin roster. She also has experience on the live side, working at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. In her new role at Live Nation, she is currently working on tours such as Bunbury, Santa Fe Klan, Rels B, Enanitos Verdes, Gera MX, among others.

Stephanie Rodriguez brings more than a decade of industry experience to her new role as Latin Tour Marketing Coordinator at Live Nation. Past gigs for Rodriquez include iHeart Media and SBS Radio.

Nadia Hernandez comes to Live Nation with an established background in public relations, including roles at Cashmere Agency, where as Senior Director, Brand PR, she oversaw campaigns for corporate clients such as Taco Bell, Coca-Cola, and Danone. She also toiled at Disney’s consumer products division, developing broad appeal consumer-facing campaigns.

The new hires for Live Nation’s Latin Touring team follow the hire of Fabi Kulick who was announced last year as Live Nation Concerts’ Head of Latin Tour Marketing. Live Nation also recently added Maria Lanao as the new Latin Talent Buyer for the Northeast as well as the addition of two new Regional Marketing Directors as part of the Latin touring team, Gabriela Ortega in the Southeast and Lucy Herrera in the Midwest.

“Live Nation is the largest promoter of Latin shows and as our artist roster as well as fan demand continues to grow, we are building a global team to serve artists and fan experiences better and at a bigger scale than ever before,” said Hans Schafer, SVP of Global Touring, Live Nation.