NYC’s Summerstage Announces Aurora, Lucy Dacus, George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic, and More for 2022 Season

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage announced this year’s 2022 line-up with Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, Modest Mouse, and more.

The planned performances cross genres and include hip-hop, Latin, indie rock, contemporary dance, world music, and the annual Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.

The New York City outdoor performing arts festival will bring nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighboring parks across Manhattan’s five boroughs. Also scheduled to perform are The Cribs, Samba the Great, Angel Olsen, and Waxahatchee.

“We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director.

“Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to bring neighbors together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

Modest Mouse (support from The Cribs)

JUN 11

Herbie Hancock / Keyon Harrold in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival

JUN 13

Tank and the Bangas

JUN 15

George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic

JUN 15

Dopapod

JUN 16

Los Bitchos

JUN 16

Belle and Sebastian

JUN 18

Electric Fields

JUN 18

You Am I

JUN 18

Peking Duk

JUN 21

MC Solaar

JUN 21

HYPHEN HYPHEN

JUN 21

Bon Entendeur

JUN 22

Swearin’

JUN 23

Lawrence

JUL 02

La Force

JUL 02

Attacca Quartet

JUL 03

Michael Franti & Spearhead

JUL 06

Barenaked Ladies

JUL 09

carla morrison

JUL 09

Love of Lesbian

JUL 17

El Hombre

JUL 20

Rustam Ospanoff

JUL 20

Cory Henry

JUL 23

WurlD

JUL 24

BLAcK MiDi

JUL 24

Sal Valentinetti

JUL 28

Ela Minus

JUL 28

Caribou

JUL 30

Eryn Allen Kane

JUL 30

TheMind

JUL 30

Saba

JUL 31

DJ Rekha

AUG 07

Luis Vargas

AUG 13

Wayne Wonder

AUG 14

Flavour

AUG 14

Patoranking

AUG 20

Angel Olsen

AUG 21