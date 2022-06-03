   JOIN LOGIN

SummerStage
NYC’s Summerstage Announces Aurora, Lucy Dacus, George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic, and More for 2022 Season

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage announced this year’s 2022 line-up with Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, Modest Mouse, and more.

The planned performances cross genres and include hip-hop, Latin, indie rock, contemporary dance, world music, and the annual Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.

The New York City outdoor performing arts festival will bring nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighboring parks across Manhattan’s five boroughs. Also scheduled to perform are The Cribs, Samba the Great, Angel Olsen, and Waxahatchee.

“We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director.

“Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to bring neighbors together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

Modest Mouse (support from The Cribs)
JUN 11

Herbie Hancock / Keyon Harrold in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival
JUN 13

Tank and the Bangas
JUN 15


George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic
JUN 15

Dopapod
JUN 16

Los Bitchos
JUN 16

Belle and Sebastian
JUN 18

Electric Fields
JUN 18

You Am I
JUN 18

Peking Duk
JUN 21

MC Solaar
JUN 21

HYPHEN HYPHEN
JUN 21


Bon Entendeur
JUN 22

Swearin’
JUN 23

Lawrence
JUL 02

La Force
JUL 02

Attacca Quartet
JUL 03

Michael Franti & Spearhead
JUL 06

Barenaked Ladies
JUL 09

carla morrison
JUL 09

Love of Lesbian
JUL 17


El Hombre
JUL 20

Rustam Ospanoff
JUL 20

Cory Henry
JUL 23

WurlD
JUL 24

BLAcK MiDi
JUL 24

Sal Valentinetti
JUL 28

Ela Minus
JUL 28

Caribou
JUL 30

Eryn Allen Kane
JUL 30

TheMind
JUL 30

Saba
JUL 31

DJ Rekha
AUG 07

Luis Vargas
AUG 13

Wayne Wonder
AUG 14

Flavour
AUG 14

Patoranking
AUG 20

Angel Olsen
AUG 21

