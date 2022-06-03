NYC’s Summerstage Announces Aurora, Lucy Dacus, George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic, and More for 2022 Season

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage announced this year’s 2022 line-up with Aurora, Lucy Dacus, Sharon Van Etten, Modest Mouse, and more.
The planned performances cross genres and include hip-hop, Latin, indie rock, contemporary dance, world music, and the annual Charlie Parker Jazz Festival.
The New York City outdoor performing arts festival will bring nearly 90 free and benefit shows to Central Park and 12 neighboring parks across Manhattan’s five boroughs. Also scheduled to perform are The Cribs, Samba the Great, Angel Olsen, and Waxahatchee.
“We are so happy to be back in local neighborhood parks after a two-year hiatus and to once again build our newly refurbished flagship concert venue in Central Park,” said Heather Lubov, City Parks Foundation’s Executive Director.
“Parks have always been neighborhood gathering spaces, but the pandemic brought to light just how critical parks are to our city’s health. We are thrilled to bring neighbors together in their parks to enjoy a diverse, representative line-up reflective of our city’s rich cultural fabric.”
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
Modest Mouse (support from The Cribs)
JUN 11
Herbie Hancock / Keyon Harrold in association with Blue Note Jazz Festival
JUN 13
Tank and the Bangas
JUN 15
George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic
JUN 15
Dopapod
JUN 16
Los Bitchos
JUN 16
Belle and Sebastian
JUN 18
Electric Fields
JUN 18
You Am I
JUN 18
Peking Duk
JUN 21
MC Solaar
JUN 21
HYPHEN HYPHEN
JUN 21
Bon Entendeur
JUN 22
Swearin’
JUN 23
Lawrence
JUL 02
La Force
JUL 02
Attacca Quartet
JUL 03
Michael Franti & Spearhead
JUL 06
Barenaked Ladies
JUL 09
carla morrison
JUL 09
Love of Lesbian
JUL 17
El Hombre
JUL 20
Rustam Ospanoff
JUL 20
Cory Henry
JUL 23
WurlD
JUL 24
BLAcK MiDi
JUL 24
Sal Valentinetti
JUL 28
Ela Minus
JUL 28
Caribou
JUL 30
Eryn Allen Kane
JUL 30
TheMind
JUL 30
Saba
JUL 31
DJ Rekha
AUG 07
Luis Vargas
AUG 13
Wayne Wonder
AUG 14
Flavour
AUG 14
Patoranking
AUG 20
Angel Olsen
AUG 21