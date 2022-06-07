Randall Prescott and George Fox to be Inducted Into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame

TORONTO, ON – June 7, 2022 (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) has announced its 2022 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, Randall Prescott (Stan Klees Builder) and George Fox (Artist). Both will be honored in a private ceremony this September during Country Music Week 2022.

“Every year, we are blown away by the submissions for consideration surrounding the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame induction. This year was no different,” said CCMA President Amy Jeninga. “We’re honored to be able to highlight the incredible accomplishments that both Randall and George have achieved throughout their career and look forward to celebrating them both in Calgary this fall.”

Randall Prescott is one of Canada’s most awarded producers, a 16-time CCMA Award winner (10x Record Producer of the Year, 5x Instrumentalist of the Year, and 1x Songwriter(s) of the Year). Nominated for a Grammy Award (Best Engineered Album) in 1999, Prescott was a member of the multi-award-winning Family Brown and Prescott-Brown taking home 3 Juno Awards. Prescott has produced artists such as Charlie Major, Patricia Conroy, and Tom Jackson and performed at The Grand Ole Opry with Terri Clark in 2018. Outside of the studio, Prescott spends much of his time doing charitable work in Canada and the US.

“It is with great honor and pride that I accept this award. Many thanks to the CCMA and the entire Country Music industry for recognizing these last five decades of creating music. Dad would be proud,” said Prescott. “Although I’m now recovering from a stroke, I continue to enjoy working on the Holiday Train and watching my children and grandchildren reach new heights. See y’all soon in Calgary!”

George Fox began his music career in 1988 when his debut single, “Angelina,” was released to critical acclaim. Fox secured a Top 10 debut and watched his career take off. One short year later, he took home the CCMA Award title of Male Artist of the Year (1989), which he held onto for four consecutive years (1989-1993). The JUNO Awards also celebrated Fox’s excellence, with him being named Country Male Vocalist of the Year for three straight years (1990-1993).

Earning nine RPM Big Country Awards (5x Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Composer of the Year, Country Artist of the Year), Fox has released ten albums, hosted the CCMA Awards for multiple years (1991-1994) and appeared in countless television specials alongside celebrated artists such as Terri Clark, Garth Brooks, and Shania Twain. Fox continues to tour and spends time away from music on his farm with his wife and daughters in southern Ontario.

“I’m very grateful to be recognized for my music in this special way. From the very beginning, I’ve tried to honor the magic and mystery of music, which has brought hope, meaning, and comfort to me throughout my life,” said Fox. “I’ve had the privilege of connecting with others through my songs and sharing my passion for music. This induction is a celebration of the unique way in which music brings us together. Thank you, CCMA!”

The Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame™ induction ceremony at a private industry event held during Country Music Week 2022 in Calgary, AB, from September 8-11, 2022.