Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley Adds Third Date for Friday, July 29th

NAPA VALLEY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The Blue Note Jazz Festival – Napa Valley announces a third day of programming on Friday, July 29th. With additions including Dinner Party (Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Kamasi Washington) and Snoop Dogg, the third day includes performances by Chaka Khan, Kamasi Washington, Madlib, and more. Tickets for Friday start at $225 for general admission and $450 for VIP and go on sale Thursday, June 16.

Announced alongside the Friday performances is the Wine Train Platinum VIP experience. This allows Platinum VIPs to ride in style to the festival in beautiful, perfectly restored vintage 20th-century Pullman cars. At $1,500 per person per day, VIPs will enjoy a 3-course gourmet brunch, complimentary wine & sparkling wine, and will enjoy additional perks, including:

Access to the air-conditioned, Platinum VIP Wine Train with reserved seating and an exclusive viewing platform on the Wine Train’s open-air car, parked next to one of the stages.

Complimentary premium wine tasting at Charles Krug Winery during the festival.

Complimentary post-festival light meal with wine and sparkling wine served on the Wine Train back to Napa and midday snacks.

Access to all on-site VIP lounges, viewing platforms, and restrooms

Full cash bar available – the Wine Train is the only area in the entire festival where guests are allowed to consume hard liquor and cocktails.

The debut of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley marks the first Blue Note Jazz Festival presented as an outdoor, multi-day and multi-stage event. The incredibly intimate festival, with limited capacity, will feature top-tier talent at the historic Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, CA, from July 29 to 31.

“The response from ticket buyers and the music industry to our first multi-day outdoor Blue Note Jazz Festival has been astounding. This year’s festival is a great model for the future of Blue Note Jazz Festivals. Our network of Blue Note Jazz Club venues spans over four continents. I plan to expand our festival throughout those markets and worldwide,” says Blue Note Entertainment Group President Steven Bensusan.