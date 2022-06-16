Gender Equality Advocacy Organization KEYCHANGE Launches in the US With Believe and TuneCore Funding

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Keychange, the global initiative for gender equity and justice, celebrated the launch of its United States expansion with an exclusive event held on Tuesday, June 14th, at the Swedish Residence on Park Avenue in New York City. The event was hosted by Andreea Gleeson, TuneCore Chief Executive Officer and US Ambassador for Keychange.

Gender equality has long been an issue in the music industry. The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s 2022 study on women in popular music found that representation of women in music has not improved in the last decade. While women currently represent half of the US population, only 21.8% of all artists were women, 12.7% of songwriters were women, and only 2.8% of producers were women. On the industry side, only 13.9% of top executives were women.

The nonprofit initiative has been taking action to empower women and gender minority artists and industry professionals, and Keychange is diversifying and reshaping the music industry to create a stronger and more sustainable community for all genders.

Keychange U.S.’s new Program Manager, Andrea DaSilva, was introduced during the event. She will oversee Keychange’s US expansion, developing an ambitious program focusing on race and ethnic diversity and creating opportunities across minority groups in the US.

DaSilva commented, “Coming out of the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter activism movements – as well as a global pandemic—I am thrilled to be part of this global movement and launch Keychange U.S. to focus on gender equity in the music industry. We believe you see our initiative’s importance and want your help to build a more inclusive culture sector to benefit artists and entrepreneurs from all genders.”