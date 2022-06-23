South Korean K-Pop Group Itzy Lined Up For Their First North American Run

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean girl group ITZY are teaming up with Live Nation for their first North American tour.

The 5-member group consisting of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, will kick off their U.S. dates on October 7th when they are scheduled to perform at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. ITZY will perform in major markets across the U.S., including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago before the tour wraps at the Hulu Theater in New York City on November 13th.

Additionally, ITZY are lined up to perform a pair of shows at the 5,000-capacity SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea on August 6th and 7th

ITZY will be touring in support of “Checkmate” their forthcoming EP which is due on streamning platforms and retail on July 15th.

ITZY, who are signed to South Korea’s JYP Entertainment, debuted in 2019 with their inaugural single “IT’z Different” becoming the first track to win both the Rookie Award and the Digital Song Award.

ITZY THE 1ST WORLD TOUR <CHECKMATE> TOUR DATES:

Sat Aug 6 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Sun Aug 7 – Seoul, KOR – SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Nov 01 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Nov 03 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 05 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 07 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Thu Nov 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Nov 13 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater