The MMF Canada Announces The Inaugural Trailblazer Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Music Managers Forum Canada announced the creation of a new Trailblazer Award, intended to recognize Canadian managers or self-managed artists who are driving innovation within the industry.

The award will be presented during the MMF Canada Honour Roll Awards, which will take place this year both in person and as an online event this fall.

Nominations for the inaugural edition of the Trailblazer Award are open now, with MMF Canada members invited to submit candidates, including self-nominations for consideration.

“We wanted to find a way to celebrate people working in music management who exemplify those traits and are doing something unique that is driving the industry forward whether they’ve been in the business for two or 20 years. Opening up nominations to all MMF Canada members is different from how we’ve done things in the past but is crucial to ensuring we hear about people doing great work from across the country, from various backgrounds, in all genres, and from all experience levels,” said Amie Therrien, Executive Director, MMF Canada.

The nomination deadline is Sunday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Guidelines and the nomination form can be found here.

The MMF Canada Honour Roll is one of the leading awards events in the Canadian music industry landscape. The awards gala brings together the award recipients and their guests, with past honourees, MMF’s Board of Directors, and other industry personnel to present honors such as the Honour Roll Award, which recognizes a Canadian music manager for outstanding career achievements; the Brian Chater Builder Award, which celebrates those who have had significant impact in building the Canadian music industry; and the Banner Year Award, which honours the success of an artist and their management for an exceptional year.

Additionally, MMF Canada is seeking nominations to its Board of Directors. Eight of the 12 seats are up for election this year, with four directors being elected to full three-year terms, and four directors to two-year terms, in order to allow for the organization to get back into an equal rotation after updating the length of terms last year.

More information about the board and how to submit a nomination can be found here.