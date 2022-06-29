Country Recording Artist Matt Koziol Signs With CAA

(CelebrityAccess) — On the heels of the closing of their acquisition of rival talent agency ICM Partners, Creative Artists Agency announced the signing of up-and-coming country singer Matt Koziol.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside the folks at CAA,” says Koziol. “They get the vision and have a passion for the songs. This album is truly meant to be played live — it’s the best part. I’m ready to get to work on the road and for these songs to come alive on stage every week.”

Koziol, who signed a publishing deal with Prescription Songs in 2019, has collaborated with a raft of artists, including John Paul White, Joy Oladokun, Jimmie Allen, Charlie Worsham, Steve Moakler and more.

More recently, he released his debut album, “Wildhorse” via Creative Re cords and is lined up for a tour across the Midwest later this year.

Matt Koziol on tour:

Wed., Jun. 29 | The 5 Spot | Nashville, TN

Wed., Jul. 6 | Gather on Broadway | Green Bay, WI

Thurs., Jul. 7 | Elray’s Live & Dive | Iowa City, IA

Sat., Jul. 9 | The Rust Belt | East Moline, IL

Jul. 30 | The Rocky Tonk Saloon | Medford OR*

+ more to be announced