Credit One Stadium Produces Incredible Summer Concert Series In Light of Recent Renovations

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) – Credit One Bank, a leading financial services company, continues a star-studded lineup of major musical acts and performances at Credit One Stadium throughout the summer and fall.

The 2022 concert series represents the first of many public events on deck at the recently renovated Credit One Stadium, which opened in April during the Charleston Open tennis tournament.

The two-year renovation included the addition of 16 state-of-the-art suites, a 75,000-square foot Stage House and lounge, expanded spectator capacity from 7,000 to 11,000 seats, and upgrades to amenities throughout the complex.

Credit One Stadium has already hosted major musical acts including Zac Brown Band, Miranda Lambert, The Lumineers, Kenny Chesney, and Dave Matthews Band.

Upcoming shows in the 2022 concert series include:

July 14: Dierks Bentley

July 23: Thomas Rhett

August 23: Santana: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

August 30: The Black Keys

September 2: Sam Hunt with Ryan Hurd and Lily Rose

September 11: OneRepublic + NEEDTOBREATHE

September 13: Elton John

October 16: Shawn Mendes

“Music is a universal language that brings people together to celebrate what they love,” said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One Bank. “The top-tier acts choosing to perform at Credit One Stadium are proof of the quality of accommodations that our venue offers.”