Anita’s Theatre Becomes the First Regional Australian Venue for Live Nation

THIRROUL, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The Music Network (TMN) confirms that Live Nation (LN) has secured a new deal to operate Anita’s Theatre. The historic venue in Thirroul, a seaside suburb of Wollongong, represents LN’s first trip into regional Australia. LN’s current roster of venues includes The Palais Theatre (Melbourne), the Fortitude Music Hal (Brisbane), and the recently-unveiled Hindley Street Music Hall (Adelaide). The financial terms of the new deal were not given.

With LN backing theatre, it is confident it can “assist the venue in attracting a high caliber of performers,” ensuring music fans in Illawarra “can access the best live entertainment from both domestic and international acts,” a statement reads.

“Keeping venues, such as Anita’s Theatre, open is imperative to the ongoing growth of local Australian artists,” comments Roger Field, president of Live Nation Asia Pacific. “As advocates for developing local Australian talent, we are aware of the cultural significance Anita’s Theatre holds within the Illawarra region, and we are looking forward to showcasing an array of amazing live entertainment and talent for local fans to enjoy.”

Anita’s is located at 264-270 Lawrence Hargrave Drive and is coming up on its first century in business. Initially opening its doors in 1925 as the King’s Theatre, the venue has operated as a movie cinema, a roller-skating rink, and, a space for live entertainment, comedy, and the dramatic arts. The site re-opened in 2007 as Anita’s Theatre, named after the late wife of then-owner John Comelli.

When Midnight Oil reunited and returned to the road in 2019 for The Final Tour, Anita’s Theatre was their first stop. Upcoming bookings include concerts starring Kate Miller-Heidke, Vika & Linda, Postmodern Jukebox, and Baby Animals.

Earlier this year, LN announced plans for Hindley Street Music Hall, a $6 million split-level complex that LN anticipates will become Adelaide’s “premier live music hub.” That space is set to open next month.