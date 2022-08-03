AEG Presents Names Reeves Price as Vice President Festivals

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents has named New Orleans-based Reeves Price as the new Vice President (VP) Festivals.

Before AEG, Price was a founding partner at Winter Circle Productions, an indie promotion and production house in New Orleans. Price will continue to be based out of that office. With Winter Circle, he co-founded the BUKU Music + Art Project, a boutique event held at Mardi Gras World each year.

In 2015, when AEG Presents acquired Winter Circle Productions, Price was appointed VP of operations for both Winter Circle Productions and AEG Presents’ Gulf Coast Region, positions he will continue to hold alongside his new role. Price will also act as producer for Hangout Music Festival in Alabama.

Price will oversee the company’s portfolio of festivals and will report to Goldenvoice COO and COO Festivals, AEG Presents Melissa Ormond.

Price said, “I’ve really enjoyed working with Melissa on BUKU and Hangout and am looking forward to working closely with her and the company into the future.”

Ormond said, “I’m thrilled that Reeves is expanding his role with the AEG Presents Festivals team. His operational expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the shows in our portfolio.”