Merlin Names Kyle Elwin People & Culture Lead

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent digital music licensing platform Merlin announced the appointment of Kyle Elwin as the company’s People & Culture Lead.

In the newly created role, Elwin will report directly to Merlin’s CEO, Jeremy Sirota, and will be tasked with helping to develop the company’s “culture and support team growth” according to a presser from Merlin.

The new role was created after Merlin doubled its size in the last two years, with a team that now resides across four countries and nine metropolises.

Elwin, who is based in New York, brings significant experience in corporate human resources to her new role. She previously worked with teams at McDonald’s, Starbucks, Walmart, and Disney to HBO, Hulu, Spotify, Airbnb, and JetBlue and served as a Human Resources Business Partner at mParticle, a B2B customer data pipeline.

During her tenure there, she helped the company to earn Crain’s “Best Places to Work in NYC” for four years from 2016 to 2020 while the company doubled in size.

“Kyle arrives at a great time in this incredibly important role for Merlin to encourage communication, coordination, and foster a range of perspectives,” said Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota. “Combined with her passion for driving positive culture and change, Kyle will be an integral member of the Merlin team and help guide our people and culture vision across our global team.”

“The opportunity to help nurture the people and culture at Merlin is an incredible opportunity,” Elwin added. “In this role, I’m excited to bring my knowledge of people, culture, process, and productivity to help the global team. My vision is for them to derive the best value from their roles as they support Merlin’s mission to help independents around the world stay independent.”