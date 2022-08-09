Gord Lewis of Teenage Head Found Dead; Guitarist’s Son Charged With Murder

HAMILTON, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Gord Lewis, guitarist and founder of Canadian punk band Teenage Head, was found dead Sunday (August 7) in his Hamilton, ON apartment, as reported by The Spectator.

Hamilton Detective Sara Beck released the press statement below.

“On Sunday, August 7, police received information that emails had been sent to a variety of media outlets with information related to a deceased person,” she said.

“Based on the information, police attended a residence at 175 Catherine Street South and located a deceased male in his 60s in the apartment. The male had injuries consistent with foul play, and the case was deemed a homicide. At this time, a positive identification has not been made of the deceased due to the level of decomposition…an autopsy will be performed and additional steps taken to identify the deceased.”

According to multiple news outlets, Lewis’ son Jonathan Lewis has been charged with second-degree murder, and the emails referred to above were from his email account. Detective Beck said police are not seeking additional suspects.

Brian Lewis, one of Gord’s six siblings, described Gord to CBC Hamilton as “gentle, artistic, musically inspirational, loving and loyal.”

Lewis co-founded punk band Teenage Head with Steve Park (guitar), Dave Desroches (vocals), and Frankie Venom (drums) in 1975. In 1980, the band broke through with Frantic City, which featured the hits “Let’s Shake” and “Somethin’ on My Mind.” In 2020, Douglas Arrowsmith directed a documentary on the band, Picture My Face: The Story of Teenage Head. It covers the band’s history, the death of original singer Frankie Venom and Lewis’ comeback from depression.

Tributes have been pouring in via social media by friends and fans upon hearing of Gord’s death. You can view some of those inspirational words below.

Brooklyn A: “The sweetest, most gentle, humble man I’ve ever known.”

Ashley S: “That smile, I will never forget his kindness, sending so much love for you and his nearest and dearest. Hamilton feels heavy today.”

thedikvandykes: “RIP Gord, my guitra hero forever.”