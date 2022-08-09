Robert Gibbs Joins United Talent Agency (UTA) As Partner and Co-Head of Atlanta Office

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Robert Gibbs has joined United Talent Agency (UTA) as a Partner and Co-Head of its Atlanta office.

Gibbs joins UTA Co-Heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis, and Steve Cohen to help the agency gain more traction across music, sports, TV, podcasts, and other areas.

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said: “Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there.

Gibbs was most recently head of music at ICM Partners, the first African American department head of a major agency music department.

In addition to his role managing the global music division, he worked with a client list that included J. Cole, Ari Lennox, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, JID, Bas, Earthgang, Cozz, Lute, Omen, SoFaygo, and Mike Dimes.

New York-based music agent Kevin Jergenson and LA-based music agent Victoria Gutierrez, who both worked closely with Gibbs at ICM on several clients, will join him at UTA.

“Over the past several years, the momentum at UTA has been undeniable,” said Gibbs. “Jeremy and the team have built an incredible business and culture that resonated throughout the industry. I am excited to join at this pivotal time and help expand the company’s business in Atlanta.”