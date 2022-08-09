Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested for Violating Pretrial Release and FaceTime Gun Threat

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper Fetty Wap (born William Junior Maxwell II) was arrested on Monday (August 8) for allegedly violating the conditions of his pretrial release, prosecutors said, by pointing a gun at the screen during a FaceTime call and threatening the other person on the line.

Maxwell was arrested at Citi Field on October 28 after an indictment alleged that the New Jersey-born artist was part of a nationwide drug trafficking ring. Prosecutors said he was a “kilogram-level redistributor” for a drug ring that moved more than 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack.

A video recording of the FaceTime call was reviewed by investigators, where Maxwell is accused of threatening to kill the victim in a call made back on December 11, 2021. Possessing a firearm and violating any law directly violates his pretrial release.

According to the prosecutors, Maxwell can be heard saying “Imma kill you and everybody you with,” and repeatedly threatening murder. The man on the other end of the call called Maxwell “a rat,” and he responded by saying, “Your man is a rat,” according to prosecutors.

At a federal court hearing on Long Island, Judge Steven Locke revoked Maxwell’s $500,000 bond on Monday (August 8) at the prosecutors’ request; as they say, the December call and threat violated his bond terms set in November. The rapper will be returning to jail to await his trial.

The 30-year-old hip-hop artist lost an eye to glaucoma as a child and has had a troubled life. His brother was killed a year ago, and his 4-year-old daughter died earlier this summer. Maxwell was previously arrested on assault charges in Las Vegas in 2019 and DUI charges in New York in 2017.

Best known for singles like “Trap Queen” and “My Way,” the two-time Grammy nominee released his newest project, “The Butterfly Effect,” released last week.