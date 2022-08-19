Musician and Digital Creator Alex Warren Announces Signing With Atlantic Records and Releases Debut Single

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Musician, digital creator, and entrepreneur Alex Warren announced today (August 19) his signing with Atlantic Records. Known for his pop melodies and passionate vocals, Warren will release his label debut single, “HeadLights,” on September 2, following an outpouring of support from his fans after teasing the song on social media which has 118,000 pre-saves and 73 million views to date.

Alongside the exclusive Billboard announcement, Warren unveils the official trailer for “I Hope You’re Proud.,” the first episode of a self-produced docuseries following his path to music and his journey to signing with Atlantic. The first episode will debut via Warren’s YouTube channel on Friday (August 26).

“Growing up with the cards I was dealt, I never thought pursuing music would be a possibility,” says Warren. “I’ve always dreamed of working with a record label and have admired Atlantic’s roster of artists for so long. I remember my first meeting with Atlantic so clearly because they immediately believed in what I had to say. They wanted to guide me and surround me with an experienced team to take my music to the next level and I’m so excited to do just that.”

“We were struck by Alex’s rare combination of innate talent and intense drive,” say Pete Ganbarg, President of A&R at Atlantic Records, and Michael Parker, Director, A&R at Atlantic. “He has a natural ability to bring his life story into his songwriting. What Alex has already accomplished speaks for itself; we’re thrilled to help him bring his vision to life.”

At just 21 years old, Warren is one of the most followed Gen Z celebrities on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. From being homeless and sleeping in friends’ cars to now, Alex has shared his life with the internet for over 11 years, and he has built an online community of 20 million plus followers. His signing announcement follows a monumental 2022 for Warren, which includes starting his podcast Locked In With Alex Warren.

In 2021, Alex released his first single, “One More I Love You,” which channeled his traumatic childhood experiences and has earned 31 million streams to date.