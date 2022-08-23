AP Dhillon Announces His First North American Tour

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — AP Dhillon, the Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer whose Punjabi-infused sound led to hit such as “Majhail” and “Brown Munde” announced plans for his first North American tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the ‘Out of This World Tour’ kicks off on October 8th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver and wraps at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on November 4th.

Additional markets include Toronto, Houston, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Tickets go on sale on August 26th, but fans will be able to snag tickets during a special Spotify presale beginning at 10AM local time on Thursday, August 25th.

AP DHILLON TOUR DATES:

Sat Oct 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Oct 09 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Tue Oct 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon, Oct 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Wed Oct 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Sat Oct 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Nov 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium