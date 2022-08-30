Mechanical Licensing Collective Adds A Student Ambassador Program

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective announced the launch of a new student ambassador program alongside its existing Educator Ambassador program.

The program allows qualified participants to earn an official designation as an MLC Ambassador by committing to providing information about the MLC and its mission to fellow students and peers.

As Ambassadors, they will support their musical peers, help them sign up for MLC membership, and get their songs registered while gaining hands-on music business experience.

This is a voluntary program, and there are no geographic requirements or limitations or cost to participate.

The new MLC Student Ambassador program is open to all students currently enrolled in college or university classes. Student Ambassadors are required to demonstrate knowledge of what The MLC is and commit to spreading the word about The MLC to songwriters, composers, and lyricists in their local communities and on social media.

The student ambassador program expands on the MLC’s current outreach and educational initiatives, which include its toolkit for educators, the Ambassador programs, which ensure that educators and students are provided with expertise and educate others about The MLC.

“Our MLC Educator Ambassador program provides a great opportunity for us to engage with instructors who teach about the music business, copyright, or licensing, and for instructors to demonstrate to their academic institutions that they have recognized expertise on the topic of digital mechanical licensing,” explains The MLC’s Head of Educational Partnerships Serona Elton, a long-time university professor.

“MLC Student Ambassadors are going to help us reach songwriters and composers in local communities all over the United States, especially those who are studying music in school,” Elton added. “Student Ambassadors themselves will gain professional music business experience by having repeated discussions regarding mechanical licensing and royalties and publishing administration. There is no better way to demonstrate knowledge of a topic than showing that you can teach it to someone else.”