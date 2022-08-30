The Angelique Francis Quartet, Kellie Loder, Ron Sexsmith, And The Irish Descendants Among The Artists Announced For The 2022 Festival Of Small Halls

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAcces) — Organizers for Ontario’s Festival of Small Halls revealed the lineup for the 2022 return of the popular Canadian concert series.

The festival features homegrown Canadian artists who perform concerts at venues in small communities across eastern Onterio during the Month of October.

For 2022, the Small Halls bill includes scheduled performances by Angelique Francis Quartet; Ashley MacIsaac; Blue Skies Community Fiddle Orchestra; Cassie & Maggie; Charlie A’Court; Elliott BROOD; Inn Echo; Irish Mythen; Jeremy Fisher; Jim Bryson; Kellie Loder; Madison Violet; Miss Emily (solo); Mo Kenney; Quote The Raven; Ron Sexsmith; Royal Wood; Suzie Vinnick; The Barra MacNeils; The Irish Descendants; and Willie Stratton.

Participating venues for 2022 include the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed, Union Hall in Mississippi Mills, the Joshua Bates Centre in Athens, and Morton Hall in Lyndhurst, among numerous others.

“This is the most high-profile ‘small halls’ lineup we’ve ever had,” says the festival’s executive director, Mark Monahan. “We feel confident that this will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for the many music fans in these communities. We’re proud to offer a rare opportunity for folks from smaller towns to catch a wide variety of high-caliber acts without having to travel to an urban setting. One of the great things about a Small Halls show is seeing an outstanding music performance in a unique and intimate community environment.”

Tickets for individual events go on sale online only, any time after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30 at: https://ontariosmallhalls.com