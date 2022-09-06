Russell Gordon Named VP And GM At Hollywood Park’s YouTube Theater

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Hollywood Park announced the hire of veteran facilities executive Russell Gordon, who has been named Vice President and General Manager of YouTube Theater.

The 6,000-capacity performance venue is part of Hollywood Park, the 300-acre entertainment district located adjacent to SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza.

The venue hosts a variety of events, from concerts, comedy, and award shows to community events, esports and more. Since its debut in August 2021, the theater has welcome more than 300,000 fans and artists such as Alicia Keys, Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings, Sebastián Yatra, Aespa, and Jon Pardi.

In his new role, Gordon will oversee the evaluation, execution and management of events at YouTube Theater, reporting to Otto Benedict, Senior Vice President Campus and Facility Operations, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park.

Before joining YouTube Theater, Gordon served as Vice President, Venue Operations and Special Projects for Oak View Group with a focus on operational planning and consulting for new developments, including Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York, Enmarket Arena in Savannah, and Moody Center in Austin.

He also did a stint as Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

“Russell’s vast network of relationships and deep understanding of the live music industry make him a strong addition to our team,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “His leadership and expertise in opening and operating music and entertainment venues will be vital to the development of YouTube Theater’s growth in the marketplace. ”

“YouTube Theater is a venue unlike any other, and has already hosted a slate of great concerts and events with a remarkable partner in Live Nation,” said Russell Gordon, vice president and general manager, YouTube Theater. “There’s an incredible opportunity to build upon the existing talent here, expand the calendar with awards shows, esports competitions, community gatherings, conferences and more, and really make this the must-play mid-size venue for agents, managers, and artists in Los Angeles.”