Charlie Puth Plots An Intimate Theater Tour For The Fall Of 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth revealed plans for a North American tour set for the U.S. and Canada this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the ‘One Night Only’ tour will see Puth playing at intimate venues across the U.S., kicking off October 23rd at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey and concluding at the Theatre At Ace Hotel In Los Angeles on November 9th.

Key shows include The Beacon Theatre in New York on October 25th, Massey Halll in Toronto on October 27th, and Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco on November 7th.

Puth will tour in support of his forthcoming third studio album, Charlie, which is slated for release on October 7th via Atlantic Records. While its still yet to officially release, Puth has already racked up more than one billion global streams with singles such as “Smells Like Me,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Light Switch” and current single “Left and Right [feat. Jung Kook of BTS]” which has generated more than 370 million streams to date by itself.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 23rd at 10AM local time.

‘One Night Only’ Tour Dates:

10/23/22 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/25/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/27/22 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Massey Hall

10/29/22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/31/22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

11/7/22 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

11/9/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel