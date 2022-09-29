Report: Concord Acquires Catalog And Publishing From Genesis Bandmates Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford

(CelebrityAccess) — Genesis bandmates Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford have sold their stake in the band’s publishing and recorded music catalog, as well as their own solo projects, to their music publisher, Concord Music Group.

According to CNBC, the deal doesn’t include the rights of former Genesis members Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett.

In total, Genesis released 15 studio albums of original material. As a solo artist, Phil Collins has eight albums to his name, while Tony Banks released six and Mike Rutherford released two as a solo artist and nine with his supergroup Mike + The Mechanics.

The band’s catalog includes hits such as Sussudio, Against All Odds, All I Need is a Miracle, In the Air Tonight, I Can’t Dance, That’s All, Land of Confusion, The Living Years, and Invisible Touch, among others.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was valued at more than $300 million, citing people who were familiar with the transaction.

The deal comes after Collins, who has struggled with health issues in recent years, reunited with Genesis for “The Last Domino?”, a tour that many suspect may be the band’s final bow. The tour, which was postponed by COVID-19, completed on March 26th with a show at the O2 Arena in London.