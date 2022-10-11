SpinART Records Co-Founder Joel Morowitz Dead At 55

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Label exec Joel Morowitz, founder of the noted indie label SpinART Records, died on October 6th. He was 55.

His death was announced in an obituary published by his family but a cause of death for Morowitz was not provided.

Morowitz partnered with Jeff Price to launch SpinART in 1991, providing a label for artists such as The Apples in Stereo, Clem Snide, Ron Sexsmith, Frank Black, and Michael Penn.

After SpinART folded in 2007, he launched Ecstatic Electric, which sold and rented vintage audio gear, including microphones.

In addition to his label work, Morowitz was a pinball enthusiast who held a long-standing high score at the late, great CBGB concert venue in New York City.

Joel is survived by David, his father, his sister Nancy, and many friends. He was predeceased by his mother Barbara.

A service will be held on Wednesday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb Street, NW, Washington, DC. Following the service, the family will observe shiva and receive friends at their home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Donations may be made to Education Through Music, 122 East 42nd Street, Suite 1501, New York, NY 10168 or etmonline.org.