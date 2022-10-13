The Last Waltz Tour 2022 With Warren Haynes, Don Was, Jamey Johnson, John Medeski, and More Adds Additional Dates

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Blackbird Presents has extended The Last Waltz Tour 2022 to the West Coast due to the overwhelming response. The additional stops include the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on December 4, a triumphant return to the Bay Area, a city that served as the proud host and home to the original Last Waltz in 1976 and has become synonymous with what many consider to be the greatest concert in music history. The Bay Area show will be held at the historic Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, on December 2 & 3. Tickets go on sale for these three shows on Friday (October 14).

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 West Coast shows feature a star-studded lineup led by Warren Haynes and Don Was with Kathleen Edwards, Terence Higgins, Jamey Johnson, Dave Malone, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns (featuring the original horn arrangements of the late Allen Toussaint), John Medeski, Cyril Neville, and Anders Osborne, with special guest Taj Mahal and more to be announced.

The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd over forty-five years ago with a who’s-who of music royalty in attendance. The evening culminated with “Don’t Do It,” The Band’s cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Baby Don’t You Do It.” After the last note, Robbie Robertson, The Bands’ lead guitarist, songwriter, and a founding member said, “Goodnight. Goodbye.” walking off stage, forever immortalizing this epic event.

“It is such an honor that the musical celebration of The Last Waltz and The Band carries on today. Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of musicians makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition,” says Robbie Robertson.

“We are honored and humbled by the overwhelming demand for The Last Waltz Tour 2022 to return to the west coast,” says Keith Wortman, Creator, and Producer of The Last Waltz tour franchise. “The magic of this music performed by this All-Star band makes these once-in-lifetime shows.”

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 is an annual touring franchise established by Blackbird Presents in 2016 at “The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz”, a two-night, sold-out concert event. “The last 30 minutes of The Last Waltz held at the Saenger Theatre NOLA was the best thing I’ve heard jazzfest,” said Keith Spera, music critic, The New Orleans Advocate.

The Last Waltz Tour 2022 West Coast Dates

December 2 & 3 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

December 4 The Orpheum Theatre Los Angeles, CA