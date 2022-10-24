CAA Drops Ye As A Client

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Creative Artists Agency has become the latest business to terminate their relationship with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the agency dropped West from their roster following a string of antisemitic public remarks in recent weeks.

Ye has been represented by CAA since 2015 when he left United Talent Agency. According to Variety, his label, Def Jam, has also backed away from Ye over the controversy.

Last week, Ye also lost a sponsorship deal with luxury fashion house Balenciaga, a move that followed fashion brand The Gap’s decision to end their relationship with West last month.

Ye, who has flirted with the far right for years, doubled down in recent weeks and during an October 14th interview with Tucker Carlson, he made a series of antisemitic comments and conspiratorial claims, including alleging that Planned Parenthood was devised by founder Margaret Saenger and the KKK to control black people and that it was impossible for Ye to be antisemitic because black people are the real Jews.

Over the next several days, he continued to make conspiratorial and antisemitic remarks during multiple media appearances, including Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast and NewsNation with Andrew Cuomo, where he claimed that “Jewish underground media mafia” control the entertainment industry and stated that his life had been threatened by his Jewish managers, lawyer and accountant over his political views.

He also sparked controversy when he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt during a recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Show, and reportedly distributed similar shirts to homeless people in Los Angeles.

A rep for Ye was not available for comment.