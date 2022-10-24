Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Dominates Streaming

(CelebrityAccess) — Following its release last Friday, Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” is poised to storm the charts.

The album, which has yet to make the Billboard charts but will be eligible for listing this week, has been breaking records, including at Apple Music and Spotify, where it became the most streamed album in a single day.

She also broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed artist in a single day, the streaming platform said.

At press time, tracks from the album on Spotify alone have been streamed more than 300 million times in aggregate and dominate the Spotify chart, with tracks from ‘Midnights’ taking up 18 of the top 20 spaces.

According to Billboard, citing data from Luminate, Midnights” sold more than 800,000 copies as an album equivalent, far outpacing other recent releases in the same field, including Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” which has accumulated more than 600,000 sales since its release in May.

As the New York Times noted, Swift’s success at streaming was boosted by his release strategy, which included multiple variants of the same album such as the Midnights (3AM Edition) which included extra tracks. The release strategy also serviced fans of physical product as well, with multiple CD and vinyl editions, including an exclusive edition for box store giant Target.

The sales for Swift’s Midnights, are also far ahead of other albums released this week, including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who came in at number 3 with “Return of the Dream Canteen,” which recorded roughly 63,000 album equivalent sales.

However, Swift’s Midnights has a way to go before it dethrones the queen, Adele, whose 2015 release “25” accumulated more than 3,378,000 million in sales during its first week, according to Billboard.