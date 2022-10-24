Comedian And Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Car Crash

Leslie Jordan at the National Book Festival in September (Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Leslie Jordan, an Emmy-winning actor, comedian and social media personality best known for his role on NBC’s Will & Grace has died. He was 67.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jordan was involved in a fatal car accident in Hollywood on Monday.

Jordan was best known for his supporting role as Beverly Leslie, a rival to one of the show’s main characters through 10 of the long-running show’s 11 seasons. The role earned Jordan the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006.

Apart from Will & Grace, Jordan was featured in roles on television shows such as “The Cool Kids,” “American Horror Story: 1984,” and Fox’s “Call Me Kat” which is still in production.

Jordan appeared in numerous films as well, including “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” “Madhouse,” and period comedy-drama “The Help,” among numerous others

Along with his appearances on the big and small screens, Jordan was a popular personality on social media, with more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram.