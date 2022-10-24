Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Leslie Jordan

Comedian And Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Car Crash

Leslie Jordan at the National Book Festival in September (Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Leslie Jordan, an Emmy-winning actor, comedian and social media personality best known for his role on NBC’s Will & Grace has died. He was 67.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Jordan was involved in a fatal car accident in Hollywood on Monday.

Jordan was best known for his supporting role as Beverly Leslie, a rival to one of the show’s main characters through 10 of the long-running show’s 11 seasons. The role earned Jordan the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006.

Apart from Will & Grace, Jordan was featured in roles on television shows such as “The Cool Kids,” “American Horror Story: 1984,” and Fox’s “Call Me Kat” which is still in production.

Jordan appeared in numerous films as well, including “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” “Madhouse,” and period comedy-drama “The Help,” among numerous others

Along with his appearances on the big and small screens, Jordan was a popular personality on social media, with more than 5.8 million followers on Instagram.

