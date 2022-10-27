Adele Announces Plans For A Break From Music After Her Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — British recording artist Adele revealed that she’s planning to take a break from her music career after concluding her current residency in Las Vegas.

According to The Sun, Adele broke the news to fans during a Q&A session as part of the marketing around the release of her new music video “I Drink Wine,” stating that she wanted to take a break to pursue further education.

“I really want to get a degree in English literature,” she told fans, according to The Sun.

“If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher,” she added, noting that “I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do.”

“But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience,” she continued.

She went on to clarify that she’s not planning to attend university but will pursue online education with a tutor.

Adele’s “Weekends with Adele” residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which was originally scheduled to start in February, was postponed due to what was described as production issues. The rescheduled residency is scheduled to commence on Nov. 18.