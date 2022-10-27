Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars To Retire From Touring

(CelebrityAccess) — Mötley Crüe guitarist and founding member Mick Mars announced that after a 41-year run, he plans to retire from touring due to ongoing health issues.

In a statement provided to Variety, the band said that Mars, who is now 71, will remain a member of the group but will not participate in touring due to the rigors of the road.

In their statement to Variety, the band cited Mars’ “painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.),” which they described as “an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

In a subsequent statement released through Mötley Crüe’s label, BMG, the remaining members of the band said:

“While change is never easy, we accept Mick’s decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health. We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace.

To say “enough is enough” is the ultimate act of courage. Mick’s sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ll continue to honor his musical legacy.

We will carry out Mick’s wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend, John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We’ll see all you Crüeheads out on the road!”

The statement also revealed that guitarist John 5, AKA, John Lowery, will replace Mars in the band’s touring lineup.

“I’m honored to carry on Mick’s legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs,” John 5 said in a statement.

John William Lowery