The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: David Paich

David Paich is the primary songwriter, keyboardist and a vocalist in Toto. He also co-wrote Boz Scaggs’s “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle,” and worked on Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and too many other records to count. David talks about what it was like growing up the son of legendary Hollywood arranger Marty Paich, what it’s like working your way up in the business, on the road with Sonny & Cher and in the studio, and the success of Toto. Paich has just released his first solo album, “Forgotten Toys,” we talk about the record and so much more!

