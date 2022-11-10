Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: AOL Co-Founder Steve Case

AOL cofounder Steve Case has a new book entitled “The Rise of the Rest” about the startup scene outside Silicon Valley, New York and Boston. We discuss startup culture, the companies Steve has found and invested in, his personal history, and the history of AOL.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/steve-case-104424899/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/steve-case/id1316200737?i=1000585751583

https://open.spotify.com/episode/21biPc9MNNv05eKdDPUyoF?si=n033VWYxSNWk2bnjCzJbxQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/5a369b2f-8304-4058-a7f1-4084978a9b79/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-steve-case

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/steve-case-208399273

