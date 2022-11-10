The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Michael Fanone – Jan. 6th Insurrection Frontline Defender Of The U.S. Capitol

Hear Officer Fanone’s harrowing account defending the Capitol on Jan. 6th. Officer Fanone gives a blow-by-blow account of those critical moments leading up to him almost losing his life. Fanone shares never-before-heard bone-chilling comments hurled at him by the mob and what was going through his mind while being beaten and dragged. He describes the undercover work he was engaged in before the insurrection started and the amazing bravery he showed in not staying away from the fight at the Capitol. Fanone also has interesting insights into how policing needs to change (he says it starts with seeing criminals as human beings) and what needs to change for our political system to survive these turbulent times and avoid another Jan 6th and much more.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/michael-fanone-metro-d-c-police-officer-on-frontline/id1118318083?i=1000582623297