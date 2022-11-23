Facebook Confirms That Only 10.6% Of Fans See Your Posts, Down 29% This Year Alone

(Hypebot) — Facebook’s quarterly “Widely Viewed Content” transparency report has confirmed what musicians and marketers already knew: fewer and fewer followers are seeing their posts.

Last quarter, just 10.6% of a US user’s Facebook feed content came from Pages that they followed. That’s a 29% decline from 14.9% last year, according to Facebook’s report.

Solutions: Groups & Breadcrumbs

One workaround for artists and marketers to try to reach more fans may be to ask them to join a Facebook Group. Posts from Facebook groups actually rose to 19.6% of the average user’s feed, up from 17.8% last year.

We also wrote about a more permanent solution yesterday, and that is to take The Breadcrumb Approach to social media.

