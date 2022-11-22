Kelvin D. Moore Named Regional Vice President And General Manager At Chicago’s McCormick Place Convention Center

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant ASM Global announced the hire of Kelvin D. Moore as regional vice president and general manager of McCormick Place Convention Center.

In his new role at North America’s largest convention center, Moore will focus on strategic leadership and day-today management of the facility with an eye towards developing new programs and partnerships to expand business opportunities.

Moore’s appointment to a leadership role at the Chicago-based convention center comes as ASM Global seeks to leverage technology and brand-based experiential activations and integrations in a bid to unite the worlds of business conferences and entertainment events.

“Implementing innovative ideas; leaning into the reality of hybrid events; and working with the MPEA, Choose Chicago and McCormick Place teams to fully optimize the overall guest experience are high on our list of priorities,” Moore explained. “Event organizers have evolving needs, and having the ability to leverage the resources of ASM Global while working with our customers and strategic partners to help usher in this new era is beyond exciting. There is no better place to lead that effort than McCormick Place.”

Moore brings more than 3 decades of experience to his new role at McCormick Place, holding senior roles at numerous convention centers, stadiums and multipurpose facilities around the U.S. Most recently, he served as regional vice president and general manager for ASM at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, but prior posts include regional general manager for the Festival Hall Complex at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

“Kelvin is an industry veteran and visionary leader with the institutional knowledge necessary to lead one of the most important convention centers in the world,” said Dan Hoffend, executive vice president of convention centers for ASM Global. “His track record of enhancing operational efficiency at various convention centers across the country is second to none. He has big shoes to fill, but we are confident he will pave the way for what we expect to be a new and exciting era for McCormick Place.”

In assuming his new role at the McCormick, Moore succeeds longtime GM David Causton, who held the post since 2004.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelvin Moore to the McCormick Square campus,” said Larita Clark, CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), owner of McCormick Place. “McCormick Place has rebounded from COVID, welcoming more than 2 million guests with an economic impact of more than $1.8 billion in the past 18 months. Our calendar ahead is robust, and it will be great to have Kelvin at the helm. As a CEO committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in the events industry, and as MPEA’s African American CEO, I am also thrilled that Kelvin will be the first African American general manager of McCormick Place.”

“I’m excited to return to Chicago and reconnect with the business, tourism and labor sectors who are critical partners to surpassing pre-pandemic event volume and attendance levels,” said Moore. “Working with MPEA, we have a great opportunity to think and act for the future. The time is now.”