Shore Fire Media Names Elvin Sabla To Creative Brand Director

BROOKLYN (CelebrityAccess) – Communications firm Shore Fire Media – representing talent and businesses across the arts and entertainment sectors, has named Elvin Sabla to the newly created position of Creative Brand Director. Sabla will report to CEO/Founder Marilyn Laverty, based out of Shore Fire’s Brooklyn headquarters. He will oversee the company’s branding and content strategy.

“From our initial conversations, it was clear to me that Elvin is not only a consummate storyteller — but also has a refined curatorial vision and breadth of knowledge about music and culture,” said Laverty. “I am excited to have him on the team, to help share our story and those of the people we work with in thoughtful ways.”

Before joining Shore Fire, Sabla led editorial communications for Crypto.com’s NFT division – working with creators, celebrities, and brands from the art, design, music, entertainment, sports, food, and fashion communities. Overseeing editorial content strategy and creation for the NFT platform, Sabla contributed to campaigns from recording artists and labels to sports figures and teams as well as a filmmaker, a comic book publisher, a comedian, a celebrity chef, and many contemporary fine artists, street artists, and digital creators.

Before Crypto.com, Sabla served as the Marketing and Communications Manager at Downtown Music Publishing, leading worldwide marketing and communications. At Downtown, Sabla collaborated with Shore Fire on campaigns to announce deals with the estates of Miles Davis and George Gershwin, Wu-Tang Productions for the Wu-Tang Clan catalog, The 1975, Motown legend William “Mickey” Stevenson and Shaggy, among many others.

“Shore Fire has always had a stellar reputation as a leading communications agency in the arts and beyond, and I’m excited to help the organization honor its legacy and the incredibly talented people it serves,” Sabla said. “The role is a true convergence of my prior experience in content marketing, public relations, journalism, art, and music.”

A proud native New Yorker and graduate of Hunter College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in media studies, Sabla began his career as a record producer, DJ, and event producer and has worked with storied venues and institutions, including Webster Hall, Highline Ballroom, S.O.B.’s, Sutra Lounge, Atlantic Records, Lyricist Lounge, Fat Beats, Ambrosia For Heads and UndergroundHipHop.com (UGHH) in various capacities.