The Exploited’s Wattie Buchan Suffers An On-Stage Heart Attack

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (CelebrityAccess) — Wattie Buchan, frontman of the Scottish punk band The Exploited, was hospitalized after he reportedly suffered a heart attack on stage during a performance in Colombia.

According to Scottish news outlet STV, Buchan was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on stage during the band’s performance in Bogota on Saturday night.

In a statement posted to the band’s social media, a spokesperson confirmed that Buchan collapsed and was treated at a hospital before returning home to Scotland.

However, all of the band’s performances for the remainder of the year have been canceled, including their show in London on December 16th.

“We are sorry about this but Wattie is exhausted and told to cancel all upcoming gigs for this year,” the band said in their statement, adding, “We apologize to the fans, promoters and everyone affected by this situation.”

Buchan has a history of health issues and suffered a heart attack in 2014 while on stage for a show in Lisbon, Portugal and the band was forced to cancel the remainder of their tour with Hatebreed and Napalm Death while Buchan underwent heart surgery to treat his condition.