Korean Music Rights Company Beyond Music Acquires The Catalog Of Canadian Songwriter Greg Wells

(CelebrityAccess) — Asia-based music rights aggregator Beyond Music announced the acquisition of the music catalog of Grammy-winning Canadian producer and songwriter, Greg Wells.

The catalog includes hits such as Adele’s “One and Only” (from the multi-platinum 21 album), John Legend’s “Never Break” (which Wells mixed, played piano, co-wrote and co-produced for Legend’s GRAMMY-winning Best R&B Album Bigger Love), Dua Lipa’s “Garden,” OneRepublic’s “Apologize” (producing both the original and the Timbaland remix), Katy Perry’s “Cozy Little Christmas,” and Twenty One Pilots “Car Radio” as well as hits for Celine Dion (her chart-topping European single “The Reason”) and Taylor Swift (the Golden Globe and GRAMMY-nominated “Golden Ghosts” from “Cats”).

The deal marks Beyond Music’s first major U.S. acquisition as the company focuses on expanding its international footprint as a global music rights management company with more than 26,000 Asian and international music rights.

“It is indeed an honor to be the first major music catalog acquisition for Beyond outside the Korean market. I am impressed with their commitment to creative freedom as well as maximizing the impact of my songs. I feel my work is in good hands with them,” said Wells.

Since its launch, Beyond Music has spent more than $200 million on multiple major catalog acquisitions within Asia, including FNC Investment and Interpark’s music catalog, which includes some of the biggest hits in Korean music history.

“Now is the time to become a global music rights management company by securing not only Asian, but also international music rights. We will continue to become the game changer in the market and create positive synergy through close cooperation with media and entertainment companies for the industry’s growth,” noted Beyond Music CEO Jangwon Lee.