Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead At 40

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a dancer, choreographer, and performer, best known as the DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres show has died. He was 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife, Allison Holker Boss said in a statement provided to CNN. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children,” she added.

A cause of death was not provided, but TMZ and People Magazine reported that he took his own life.

A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Boss earned his nickname while still a child, when family and friends noticed his inability to sit still.

Boss studied Dance Performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University and in 2003, he was a semifinalist on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and a runner-up on the television talent competition Star Search.

He also provided dance instruction and choreography for up-and-coming K-pop artists, such as Big Bang and pop/R&B singer Seven.

Starting in 2007, he appeared on the televised talent competition, So You Think You Can Dance and became the runner up for the show’s fourth season and was named as one of the show’s All Stars in Seasons 7, 8, and 9. He later served as team captain Team Street” in Season 12 and was named a permanent judge for the show’s 17th season in 2022.

In 2013, Boss married fellow SYTYCD alum Allison Holker and adopted her daughter Weslie Renae three years later. The couple would also have a son and daughter of their own as well.

In addition to Dancing With The Stars and Ellen, Boss appeared in many films and shows, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family, Step Up All In, and Disney’s Fairy Tale Wedding with his wife.