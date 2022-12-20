AJ Capital Partners, New Owners of Nashville’s Exit/In Names Dan Merker as Lead Talent Buyer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The historic Nashville venue, Exit/In, which is under new management by AJ Capital Partners, has named a new in-house talent buyer in Dan Merker. Billboard reports the venue plans a grand re-opening early in 2023.

The indie venue has ultimately decided to work promoting in-house instead of utilizing a large promoter such as Live Nation or AEG Presents. The all-in-house team will be led by Merker, who has worked with Outback Presents, HUKA Entertainment, and the Tortuga Music Festival, among others.

AJ Capital continues to make its mark in and around the south. The company owns the Graduate Hotel chain and developed Live Nation’s Nashville office in the Nashville Warehouse Co., as well as the newly opened Nashville headquarters for the Academy of Country Music. The company also owns Minglewood Hall (Memphis), the Joy Theater (New Orleans), White Oak Music Hall (Houston), Iron City (Birmingham), and The Senate (Columbia).

The Exit/In went up for sale in February 2021.